"We will keep pushing to qualify for the World Cup"- Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey remains confident the Black Stars can qualify for the World Cup after the back-to-back victories over Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana gave their qualifications hopes a huge boost with the victory in Bamako and the home win over the CAR, moving joint top with Comoros at the summit of Group I.

Having lost to Comoros in Moroni and after a poor Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Ghanaians lost hope in the team.

However, Lamptey, who was also making a return to the Black Stars after a long absence insists the team is focused and will do everything possible to achieve their target.

“I think we definitely believe in ourselves [to qualify for the World Cup]; we have the talent as we know. We have to focus on what the coach has to say to us. Take it game by game, work as hard as possible and hopefully the results will show. We worked hard in the week, the build-up to the last two games and we got the results we deserved so hopefully we can keep pushing and qualify,” Lamptey told 3 Sports.

The Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back played for the first time in Ghana after coming on in the second-half of the match against the Central African Republic on Monday.