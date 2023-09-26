We will keep working hard for the next game - Bechem United's Francis Twene states after Dreams FC win

Bechem United captain Francis Twene has assured fans his team will keep working hard to maintain their recent form after beating Dreams FC in their first home game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Hunters bounced back to winning following a 1-0 victory over the Still Believe boys on Sunday at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Bechem United had previously lost to Nsoatreman FC on the opening day by a score of 2-0.

However, Seth Osei Kwadwo's goal made sure that Bechem United returned to winning in the top flight.

After the game, Francis Twene took to social media to thank his colleagues' outstanding performance against Dreams FC as well as the fans and expressed their desire to carry their momentum into upcoming games.

"First home game, first win and three points. Great game, great performance today. We will keep on working hard and focus on the next game. We thank the fans for the massive and unflinching support today. we grateful for everything heavenly father," he wrote.

This marks the first win for Bechem United under coach Bismark Kobi Mensah who took charge after the departure of Kassim Mingle. Mingle led the team to a third-place finish last season but joined the newly promoted Nations FC prior to the beginning of the current season.

The Hunters will lock horns with FC Samaretx at the Nsenkire Sports Complex in their next game.