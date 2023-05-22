We will maintain top spot until the final day, Medeama coach assures

Medaeama SC manager Evans Adotey has assured fans to expect the league title at the end of the season once they have been able to reach the top spot.

The Tarkwa-based side leapfrogged Aduana Stars with a resounding 5-1 win over Hearts of Oka on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They now have 53 points and will need to keep their composure in the last three matches to win the title.

Evans Adotey after the game expressed optimism indicating that he is sure of leading his side to victory by maintaining their current position on the table.

“Once we are there, we are winning the league. Trust me, we are winning the league after this game. And lo and behold, my mission is fulfilled. Trust me, we will maintain the top spot until the final day.”

Medeama will continue to face competition from Aduana Stars, and Becehem United.

They will welcome relegation-threatened King Faisal in their next game at the Akoon Park.