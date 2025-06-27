We will make a huge impact in the CAF Champions League – Bibiani Goldstars new recruit Barimah Baah

Bibiani Goldstars new signing Barimah Baah has expressed unwavering confidence that his side will make a meaningful impact in the upcoming 2025/26 CAF Champions League campaign.

The Miners are set for their maiden appearance in Africa after clinching the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in their history in the recently concluded season. Goldstars dethroned Samartex, becoming the 14th club to win the league title.

With preparations already underway, Goldstars are keen to build a formidable squad capable of competing both domestically and on the continental stage.

And Barimah Baah, one of the players to have joined the club in the ongoing transfer window from Nations FC has expressed optimism about his outfit chances heading into Africa.

“It’s not going to be easy for us in Africa. We will fight and make huge impact in the Champions League. We will we can soak the pressure that comes out way in the course of the competition” he told Kessben FM in an interview.

Baah, known for his blistering pace and creativity on the flanks, also previously featured for Sefwi All Stars and is expected to add a fresh spark to the Miners’ attacking options.

His ability to take on defenders and deliver quality in the final third makes him a valuable addition to the team’s offensive setup.