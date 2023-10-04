We will make a meaningful impact with the right attitude -Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito is confident his team can go ahead to pull a surprise in the CAF Confederation Cup as they prepare to compete in the group stage of the competition.

After a series of incredible performances, the Still Believe lads cruised to the group stage of the competition to become the first Ghanaian club to do so in the last four years after Asante Kotoko achieved that in 2019.

They chalked this feat by successfully advancing to the next round after a difficult first leg against Guinean team Milo FC in the first preliminary round, securing a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

In the following round, they faced Sierra Leonean side FC Kallon and again achieved a 3-2 aggregate scoreline, securing their spot in the group stage for the first time in their history. The team is currently awaiting Friday's announcement of their upcoming opponents in the group stage.

Despite acknowledging how difficult playing in the group stage will be for the debutants, Karim Zito, the coach is sure his team have what it takes to impress.

“Now in terms of experience, I may say, the two or four matches that we played in the qualifiers have also helped us to see the pros and cons of how the group stage is being played," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“So for now I know it will be very difficult because when you look at the standard of the play from the knockout stage to this group stage, there are a lot of differences.

“But with good attitude and good training, we will also go there and make a meaningful impact," he added.