We will make Ghana proud in CAF Champions League - Medeama forward Derrick Fordjour

Medeama winger Derrick Fordjour has expressed optimism ahead of the team's campaign in the CAF Champions League stating that their goal is to make an impact in the competition.

The Yellow and Mauves are representing Ghana in Africa's premier club competition after winning the previous Ghana Premier League season.

The Tarkwa-based team were drawn in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League by Nigerian side Remo Stars.

The 2023-24 CAF inter-club draw took place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The Tarkwa-based side will be making their debut in the renowned competition, having previously competed in the CAF Confederation Cup in the past

Medeama will play Remo at the Cape Coast Stadium in the opening leg of the tie before traveling to Nigeria for the second match.

“We know it’s not going to be easy for us but we are determined to make Ghanaians proud in Africa. There is a bit of pressure because opposition teams can boast of quality but we will stay focused to excel” he told Kessben FM monitored by Footballghana.com.

The first preliminary round is set to take place from August 18 to 20 for first-leg matches and from August 25 to 27 for second-leg contests.

The winner of this encounter will face Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round, with the winner advancing to the group stage.

Medeama last competed in CAF inter-club tournaments in 2016, reaching the group stages after defeating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in a playoff.