Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorin has opened up about the impending transfer of Fatawu Issahaku to Leicester City, shedding light on the club's strategic approach to player sales despite their talent.

Amidst a challenging season, Issahaku sought refuge in England on a loan move to Leicester City, where his stellar performances played a pivotal role in the club's triumphant return to the English Premier League as Championship winners.

Now, reports confirm Leicester City's activation of the â‚¬17 million buy option clause for Issahaku, a decision corroborated by Sporting CP.

Amorin's remarks shed insight into Sporting CP's philosophy regarding player transfers, emphasising financial returns over player retention. "We will make money," Amorin affirmed. "Talented players who don't adapt here will move to other clubs and give us added value; it's our system."

This approach underscores Sporting CP's pragmatic stance towards player development and sales, prioritising financial stability and reinvestment in the club's future.

As Issahaku's departure looms, Sporting CP navigates the intricate dynamics of modern football, balancing the development of talented players with the economic realities of the sport.

Issahaku has made his mark for the Foxes scoring six and providing 13 assists despite playing on loan in the competitive Championship for the first time