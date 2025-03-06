‘We will make our fans happy this weekend’ – Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko assures ahead of Bechem Utd clash

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko, has assured fans that his team is determined to secure victory in this weekend’s Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United.

After four weeks of no action, the Ghanaian top-flight league is resuming this weekend with loads of exciting matches to look forward to.

One of the games will be the encounter between Medeama SC and Bechem United on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, coach Ibrahim Tanko has assured that his team will fight for the win to make fans of Medeama happy.

“We are very happy that football is coming back, and it’s unfortunate what happened that we didn’t play for a month, so we are happy football is coming back, and every week we will play football in Ghana.

“It’s unfortunate we are out of the MTN FA Cup. Definitely, we disappointed our fans, but I think when you look at this week the way the boys trained and the way we worked, I have the hope that we are going to make the fans happy this weekend,” coach Ibrahim Tanko told Medi TV.

The match between Medeama SC and Bechem United is scheduled for a 3 pm kick off at TnA Stadium.