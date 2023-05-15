We will make sure we stay in the league - King Faisal assistant coach

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has assured fans to be confident in the team as they try all possible means to escape relegation

After a difficult season, King Faisal managed to reach the final of the FA Cup after edging Nsoatreman in the semi-finals on Sunday and now have a major goal of surviving in the league.

The Insha Allah boys are presently in the relegation zone as they sit in 17th place with 36 points after 30 games.

According to Godwin Ablordey, his outfit will make sure they put up a good performance in the remainder of their matches to secure a place in the top flight for next season.

“It’s a must-win. We have to win against Samartex if we want to be in the Premier League. This is a home game and we have to win and stay in the league. so, everything depends on us. We and the players are going to make sure, train hard, and make sure that we stay in the league” he said.

The Insha Allah boys will take on eighth-placed Samartex in their next Ghana Premier League game.