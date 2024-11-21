We will make you proud at the end of the season – Konadu Yiadom assures Hearts of Oak fans

Hearts of Oak defender, Konadu Yiadom has promised the club's fans that the team will deliver success by the end of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to Hearts of Oak TV ahead of their Week 12 encounter against Nsoatreman FC, he emphasised the players' commitment to giving their all in every game.

“For us, each match is now a final. So we prepare well for every game. The fans have been there for us through the difficult times. We appeal to them to continue supporting us, and we will make them proud at the end of the season,” Konadu Yiadom assured.

Hearts of Oak will face Nsoatreman FC on Saturday, November 23, in a Week 12 showdown at the Legon Sports Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

The Phobians head into the game with momentum, riding a three-match winning streak. According to Yiadom, the team is laser-focused on extending their winning run by securing all three points in this crucial fixture.

Fans are expected to turn up in full force to support the team, as Hearts of Oak looks to build on their recent form and solidify their position in the league.