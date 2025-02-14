We will meet the President and discuss this year's President's Cup – GHALCA chairman John Ansah

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) is taking proactive steps to determine the future of this year's President's Cup.

Chairman John Ansah announced plans to engage with the newly elected executives and the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council to seek clarity on the event's status. "We will meet the President and discuss this year's President's Cup," Ansah stated.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration, noting, "According to him, the newly elected executives and Ghana Football Association ExCo will collaborate and go to the Presidency and ask the plans they have. If this year's President Cup should be played or not."

Ansah highlighted the time constraints and the need to align with the new administration's schedule. "There is no much time for us especially with our first assignment. We have a new President in the country as well as to how he can meet our program is another issue. We always play the President Cup the 5th of March and then the next day should be independence. He has the right to choose where he wants to have the competition so we have to go through all these things. That is another one thing that will be an immediate task that we have to tackle," he told Peace FM, as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

In the 2024 edition of the President's Cup, Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas emerged victorious, defeating Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Goals from Jao and Arthur secured their win, with Steven Mukwala netting a late consolation for Kotoko.