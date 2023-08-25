"We will miss Mohammed Kudus if he leaves"- Ajax coach Maurice Steijn

Ajax manager, Maurice Steijn has extoled the versatility and qualities of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his hat-trick heroics against Ludogorets Razgrad in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

The 23-year-old appeared to have made his last appearance for the Dutch giants with English Premier League club, West Ham, on the verge on securing his signature in the summer transfer window.

Steijn has been working with Kudus for only two month, but has seen a lot to want the Ghanaian to stay, praising his ability to stay focus with all the transfer speculations surrounding him.

"That's very clever with all the transfer troubles surrounding him. We also gave him a public exchange, he deserved that. Whether he played his last match for Ajax? No idea. He is very strong, can score a goal and can play in many different positions If he is going to make a final transfer, we will miss all of that," the coach told RTL 7.

Meanwhile, Kudus seems certain he has made his final appearance for the club as he hints on a potential move to London.

“Yes, I think it was my final game here at Ajax. But let's see what happens in the next day. The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days," he said after the game.

Kudus has scored four goals and provided an assist in three games for Ajax this season.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin