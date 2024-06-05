We will move on with what Laryea Kinston taught us - Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo

Black Starlets skipper Benjamin Tsivanyo has affirmed the team's commitment to continue implementing the lessons learned from former coach Laryea Kingston following his resignation.

The former Black Stars winger stepped down after the Black Starlets' defeat to Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the WAFU U17 B tournament.

Speaking to Kessben FM, Tsivanyo, who plays for Great Olympics, stated that Kingston’s resignation did not significantly impact the team.

“His resignation did not affect us. We’ve learnt a lot from him, so in his absence, we can execute what he taught us. We are not all that worried because certain things happen. In football, you can’t work with only one coach, so we will move on with what he taught us,” he said.

Ghana's Black Starlets settled for fourth place after a defeat to rivals Nigeria in the third-place playoff on Tuesday. The team suffered a disappointing 2-3 loss at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The Black Starlets aimed for gold but saw their hopes dashed after the semifinal defeat to Burkina Faso, who went on to win the tournament.

Ghana's young team were chasing qualification to the AFCON U17 for the first time in seven years, but their ambitions were thwarted after finishing fourth in the WAFU tournament, which served as qualifiers for the AFCON.

Despite the setback, the team remains determined to build on the foundation laid by Kingston and strive for future success.