We will need calculations to win the Premier League title - Kotoko coach Karim Zito admits

Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has expressed optimism about his side's chances of winning the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title despite dropping points over the weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors needed the maximum points to keep their title dreams alive, but they were held to a goalless scoreline by Bibiani GoldStars in the Matchday 32 games at the DUN's Park.

The results leave Kotoko at the 3rd spot on the league standings with 55 points, with Nations FC leading the log with 60 points, with two games to end the season.

Speaking to the media after the game, Zito expressed concern over dropping two valuable points but remained optimistic.

“It was a fantastic game, every team wanted to win, we all created a lot of chances, and we couldn’t put it into the net. Nobody knows what it is going to happen, unless we calculate and add the two games," Zito said.

"Even if we win, then we can’t go anywhere, then it’s over for me. For now, I will never say it’s over," he added.

Asante Kotoko will hope to keep pushing for their title dream when they host Medeama SC in the Matchday 33 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.