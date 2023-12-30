‘We will not be complacent’ – Nurudeen Amadu after Samartex maintain lead atop league standings

Samartex FC tactician, Nurudeen Amadu insists his team will not be complacent after taking a 5-point lead at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table thanks to an emphatic 3-1 win over Accra Lions on Friday.

The Timber Giants end the first half of the campaign top of the pack after winning all their home matches and recording their second away win over Lions at the WAFA Park in Sogakofe in their matchday 17 clash.

Amadu’s side raced into a 7th minute lead through Dauda Seidu and Baba Hamadu Musa doubled their advantage 7 minutes later with an exquisite header.

With 10 minutes to end the game, substitute Abdul Shakun Abubakar halved the deficit for the hosts but the visitors restored their two-goal advantage after Micheal Ephson netted in stoppage time.

Amadu foresees a difficult second round and says his team will eschew complacency. He told StarTimes at full time: “We will not be complacent. We have to keep working hard because the second round is going to be more difficult and teams will come on you. So, if you rest on your oars, then you are going to be taken by surprise.”

The Timber Giants could have their lead at the top cut to 2 points if any of the three clubs behind them who are level on 27 points win their matchday 17 games.

By Suleman Asante