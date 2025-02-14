We will not just condemn Pooley's death and leave it at that – Sports Minister Kofi Adams tells Kotoko

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has assured Asante Kotoko that those responsible for the tragic death of their supporter, Francis Frimpong Pooley, will be brought to justice.

Pooley was fatally stabbed during Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash with Nsoatreman in Nsoatre on matchday 19.

The incident has led to seven arrests, including Nsoatreman FC bankroller Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, who is currently under a movement restriction order issued by District Court “B” in Sunyani.

Following the incident, Kofi Adams met with Kotoko officials on Friday and emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring justice.

"We will not just condemn the incident [Pooley's death] and leave it at that," he assured.

"We need to [curb such incidents] and I am regularly in conversation with the IGP and taking briefs.

"The Ministry is also monitoring the situation and whoever is found to have played a role [in the fatal incident], it does not matter the status of the person, we will see to it that punishment is given to serve as a deterrent for others."

The Ghana Premier League remains suspended as the GFA and the 18 participating clubs discuss new measures to prevent similar acts of violence.

Meanwhile, six Nsoatreman FC players have been formally charged by the GFA for misconduct and unsporting behaviour.