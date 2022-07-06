"We will not limit ourselves to a small group of players"- GFA Prez Kurt Okraku on scouting Europe-born players

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has revealed that his outfit will continue their scouting of Europe-born Ghanaian players after the capture of Inaki Williams.

The Ghana Football Association announced the nationality switches of Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV), Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer (Hamburger SV) and Patric Pfeiffer (SV Darmstadt 98) on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be confirmed later this year by the association.

‘’The availability of these players’ means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars,’’ President Edwin Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

‘’We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level‘

‘’This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team.

‘’Coach Otto Addo and his Technical team will continue to monitor and asses them for future assignments including the September games and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar."