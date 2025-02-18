We will not rest till Pooley's killer Is arrested – Ali Maradona

The tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as "Nana Pooley," has ignited a fervent call for justice within the football community.

Ali Maradona, a former management member and devoted fan of Asante Kotoko, has expressed his determination to see the perpetrator brought to justice.

"We have left Kotoko the things they have to do to protect Kotoko they have stop doing it. We had a task force a strong task force what they say Pooley said I have spoken out more than anyone but why didn't they do anything to us. It is the tension of Otumfuo and Brong Ahafo issue that is what I hear i don't want to believe that. But if the IGP is not able to do his work this matter will never end some of us will shed our blood for the truth to come out. If the IGP is handling it we know that the law is working but if we wait and the law is not working we won't let only Pooley go," Maradona told Happy FM, as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Pooley was fatally stabbed on February 2, 2025, following a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre. The incident has led to multiple arrests, including that of Nsoatreman FC owner and former Sunyani West MP, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah. However, the primary suspect, identified as Brimah, remains at large.