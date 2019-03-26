We will not underrate Mauritania- Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah says his side will not underrate Mauritania in today's International friendly to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, there are no minnows in Africa football and Mauritania will give the Black Stars some competition in today's game.

He also indicated that some players who couldn't feature in Saturday's game against Kenya in the AFCON qualifier will all get to play in today's game.

Kwesi Appiah will get to assess these players as he prepares to name his final squad for the AFCON.

“Some of the players invited played against (Kenya) and the others who couldn’t play will get the chance to play on Tuesday against Mauritania, Appiah told the media ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Ghana's opponent Mauritania arrived in the country for the friendly game on Sunday.

Mauritania have qualified for this year's AFCON to be staged in Egypt in the summer.

Kick off for the game is at 4:30pm.