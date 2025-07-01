We will offer the needed support to Didi Dramani, says club board member Akwasi Agyeman

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Akwasi Agyeman, has assured the Board of Directors of the club will support the newly appointed head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The former Right to Dream Academy and FC NordsjÃ¦lland coach was officially unveiled on Monday, June 30, at the Commercial Centre of the club.

Didi Dramani replaced Aboubakar Ouattara on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Following his unveiling, Akwasi Agyeman says the leadership of the club will offer the necessary support to the former Black Stars assistant coach to ensure that he succeeds.

“You can have the assurance from me, coming from the board and the Executive Chairman [Togbe Afede XIV], that the board is going to support you fully in the discharge of your duties," he said.

"We want to create a winning mentality around the team," Agyeman added.

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani's first test as Hearts of Oak coach comes against his former side, Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President's Cup on Sunday, July 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium.