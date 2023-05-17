We will organise Top 4 regardless of where Hearts of Oak and Kotoko finish - GHALCA boss

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo has stated that his outfit will stick with organising a tournament for clubs who finish in the top four of the Ghana Premier League even if the two big clubs Hearts of and Asante Kotoko fail to qualify.

GHALCA extended the metrics for the qualification by changing the tournament to accommodate the top six clubs at the end of last season to involve the Phobians as well as the Porcupine Warriors.

However, Kujoe Fianoo has stated emphatically that his outfit is determined to stick with the originality of the tournament by holding it as a four-club competition.

“What we plan to do is to play Top 4, no plus and no minus. We are going to play Top 4. When we add more teams it takes the significance away from the tournament so we are sticking to just four teams.

“Even if Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko do not make the top 4 we will still play GHALCA Top 4,” Kudjoe Fianoo told Original FM.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko occupy the fifth and sixth position on the league table with 45 and 44 points respectively after 30 matches.

Aduana Stars are leading with 52 points while Medeama SC, Bechem United, and Berekum Chelsea follow closely