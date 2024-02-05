"We will overhaul Ghana football in collaboration with the GFA"- Former Ghana President John Mahama

Former President of Ghana and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has offered a pathway to revive the country's football following the Black Stars' abysmal display at AFCON 2023.

According to the ex-president, his next government will join forces with the Ghana Football Association to build a team that will have a core from the domestic league.

He also mentioned the desire to nurture homegrown players and offer them to the right local clubs to ensure they have the right exposure before travelling abroad.

"We just came from the Africa Cup of Nations and we performed abysmally and disastrously," he said.

"We performed abysmally because we are not growing our football and so we are going to work with the Ghana Football Association to start catching them young so that we can train them and give them to local teams to gain experience before if they want to travel abroad they can travel," he added.

John Mahama believes the right balance between homegrown players and foreign-based players will help build a strong national team.

"We will build the new Black Stars based on homegrown players. Domestic players who have trained together for a long time and work as a team and then we will bring the foreign players to come and blend with them," he continued.

"If you bring only foreign players, they don't play together and play in their individual teams and then when it's time for competition and tell them to come and play, it won't work. The core of the Black Stars must be made of domestic players.

"We are going to overhaul Ghana football in collaboration with the Football Association."