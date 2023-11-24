We will play a great match against Al Ahly - Medeama SC spokesman Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC spokesperson, Patrick Akoto, has expressed confidence in his team's abilities ahead of their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Al Ahly, despite acknowledging the difficulty of facing the record Champions League holders.

In an interview with Al Gomhor, Akoto recognized Al Ahly's status as the most successful club in Africa, but emphasized that Medeama SC is determined to showcase their skills and compete against the best.

"Of course, facing Al Ahly will be very difficult, because it will be against the most successful and best club in Africa. It is a real honor to play against Al-Ahly and an opportunity for us to showcase our team in front of the good people of Egypt and the rest of the African continent and the world," he said.

Akoto believes that Medeama SC has what it takes to challenge Al Ahly, citing their championship-winning form in Ghana.

"We will play a great match against Al-Ahly, even though they are the first team nominated to win the title, but we are also the champions of Ghana, and we will need to prove that on Saturday," he added.

Medeama SC will face Al Ahly at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday, and the match promises to be an exciting encounter between two strong sides. The Yellow and Mauves will look to make a strong impression in their first appearance in the CAF Champions League group stages, while Al Ahly will aim to continue their dominance in the competition.