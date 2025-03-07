We will play at the University of Ghana Stadium – Opare Addo assures Hearts of Oak fans

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that the club has been given the green light to play their league games at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Fans were left uncertain about the venue for this weekend’s match after the GFA Club Licensing Department initially placed a temporary ban on the use of the stadium.

In an earlier statement, the GFA cited security concerns and required clubs using the stadium to find a solution before being cleared to play there. With those concerns now addressed, the stadium is once again available for use.

"Hearts of Oak supporters everywhere should remember that on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 6 PM in the evening, we will play our match against Young Apostles at the Legon Sports Stadium," Opare Addo told Peace FM, as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com. "So the previous discussions about looking for another venue no longer apply. We have been granted permission to play at the Legon Sports Stadium."

The Phobians, currently fourth on the league table with 33 points from 19 games, will be aiming for a crucial win to strengthen their position.