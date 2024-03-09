We will stick with the game plan against Gambia - Black Satellites coach

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has declared his steadfast dedication to the team's established game plan as they gear up to face Gambia in their second match at the 2023 African Games.

After a challenging goalless draw against Congo U-20 in the tournament opener, Ofei remains undeterred, expressing confidence in both the existing game strategy and the capabilities of his players.

Despite the result, Ofei has chosen not to make substantial changes to the team for the upcoming encounter with Gambia.

Speaking at a press conference, Ofei asserted, “I don’t think a lot will change towards the next game. The game plan will stay the same. We have enough quality. We will get it right against Gambia. We won’t adapt to the opponent. We will play our game.”

As the Black Satellites look to rebound from the draw and secure a crucial victory, Coach Ofei's unwavering confidence and commitment to strategic consistency set the stage for an eagerly anticipated showdown against Gambia.

The clash is scheduled to take place on March 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium, promising an intense and highly awaited encounter.