We will surprise Kotoko- Omnisports striker Frimpong

Newly signed Societe Omnisports striker Maxwell Frimpong says his side will pull a surprise against Asante Kotoko in the international friendly game to be played on July 31 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to the former Bechem United striker, Kotoko is a big team in Ghana and they are expecting a tough opposition when they face them.

"Yes it's true my club will be playing against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday. When you mentioned the name Asante Kotoko everybody in Ghana respects the team so playing against them is big game", he told AshhFM.

"We are going to surprise Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Wednesday. I have played against kotoko before when during my days with Bolga All Stars and Bechem united and I'm really excited to play against my home team Asante Kotoko in this preseason game"

He continued by saying that the game will not be easy and his team has prepared well ahead of the clash.

"Against Asante Kotoko isn't going to be an easy game so Societe Omnisports we have prepared very well"

"I have played against these defenders (Augustine Sefa, Agyemang Badu,Wahab Adams , Ampem Da Costa)before I'm not scared of them... I'm fully prepared and I'm ready for them".

Both teams are preparing for the CAF Champions League preliminaries which begins on August 9, 2019.