Ghana's No. 1

We will take a decision in the best interest of Kotoko and Ghana Football - Sarfo Duku on permanent coaching appointment

Published on: 28 May 2025
Sarfo Duku

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, has hinted that the club will make a well-considered decision regarding the future of Abdul Karim Zito as head coach.

Zito was initially appointed as technical director but took over as lead trainer after Dr. Prosper Ogum's departure.

Duku stated that the club will conduct a thorough assessment of Zito's performance at the end of the season.

"At the end of the season, we will do a proper assessment... and take a decision that will be in the best interest of Kotoko and Ghana football," he said.

Under Zito's leadership, Kotoko has been unbeaten in six games, qualifying for the MTN FA Cup Finals. The team currently trails league leaders Nations FC by five points.

Kotoko will face Access Bank Division One outfit Golden Kick in the FA Cup Final on June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium. The club's focus is on making a decision that benefits both Kotoko and Ghana football.

