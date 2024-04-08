We will turn things around very soon - David Ocloo assures Kotoko supporters

Assistant coach David Ocloo has offered reassurance to fans, expressing confidence in the team's ability to bounce back from their poor form in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a challenging period, failing to secure a victory in their last five matches. With four consecutive losses followed by a draw against Bechem United, Kotoko's quest for success in the league has been significantly hindered.

Despite this setback, Ocloo remains optimistic about the team's prospects and has urged supporters to continue rallying behind the club.

In his post-match interview following the goalless draw with Bechem United, Ocloo acknowledged the disappointment felt by fans but emphasized the team's commitment to turning their fortunes around.

"This particular match, we did not create enough chances, but the most important thing is we got a point here," Ocloo stated. "We feel very bad for the supporters because we have starved them for so long, but they should bear with us. We are still working hard, and very soon we will turn things around."

With their next fixture against Nsoatreman FC looming, Kotoko will be aiming to capitalize on Ocloo's assurances and secure a much-needed victory to reignite their pursuit of success in the Ghana Premier League.