"We will win the game 45 minutes"- Eleven Wonders coach David Nyaaba ahead of RTU clash

Head coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders, David Nyabaa insists his side are poised to secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

The Techiman-based club have come close twice in the last two campaigns, only to lose in the play-offs final.

The Zone IB winners will face Real Tamale United on Friday for a place in the topflight next season.

Ahead of the game, coach Nyaaba remains confident of his side's chances, claiming they will finish their opponents in the first 45 minutes.

"By first half, they should declare that Wonders have qualified and that is what we are telling our fans and everyone including RTU, that yes as a big team that came from Premier but we know everyone who understands football knows that Wonders will win the game in the first 45 minutes," he told Mo Shaban TV.

"Our fans know that and they believe because in our games, we win in the first half and I don't know how RTU can stop us," he added.

Coach Nyaaba also shared his knowledge of the RTU team while comparing his side to Spanish giants Barcelona.