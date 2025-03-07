GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We will win the Ghana Premier League to honour Nana Pooley – Ex-Kotoko supporters chief Kwaku Amponsah

Published on: 07 March 2025
The late Nana Pooley

Former Asante Kotoko supporters chief Kwaku Amponsah (Chairman K5) has set sights on clinching the Ghana Premier League to honour late fan Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley).

The staunch supporter of the club was stabbed to death in a tragic incident that occurred during the team’s Week 19 encounter against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Ahead of the resumption of the top-flight, Kwaku Amponsah insists the Porcupine Warriors will do everything possible to annex the trophy to honour Nana Pooley.

“We will win the Premier League to honour Nana Pooley. It will be bad on our part if we fail to win the league to honour him. We start the course against Legon Cities this weekend. We will beat them to secure all points” he said.

Asante Kotoko will play host to Legon Cities in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Premier League returns after an unexpected one-month break following the tragic passing of Nana Pooley on February 2, 2025.

The Porcupine Warriors are second on the league standings, accumulating 34 points after 19 matches.

