We will work intensively to face Hearts of Oak - Bechem United boss Kwaku Danso

Bechem United Football Club coach, Kwaku Danso, has vowed to intensify his team's preparations ahead of their crucial clash against Accra Hearts of Oak on March 19.

Danso's comments came after Bechem United's 2-0 win over Vision Football Club, which he described as a "learning process."

Despite the win, Danso identified areas for improvement, particularly in midfield, where intensity and work rate dipped towards the end of the game.

"We've learnt a lesson out of it...we are going to work on that because our next match is a very big game," Danso said.

Bechem United will focus on perfecting all departments to ensure a competitive edge against Hearts of Oak.