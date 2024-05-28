We will work to escape relegation - Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has expressed confidence in his team's ability to avoid relegation at the end of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

Despite securing a crucial victory over Berekum Chelsea on matchday 31, the Dade Boys remain in the relegation zone, currently positioned 16th with 36 points.

However, Awako believes that Great Olympics have a strong chance of escaping relegation. They have four remaining matches to play, including an outstanding game against Dreams FC.

Speaking to the media, the former Hearts of Oak midfielder conveyed his optimism about the team's prospects. "For sure, we will stay in the Ghana Premier League. We are capable, and we are going to work to the last minute to escape relegation," he said.

Great Olympics face a challenging fixture against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 32 this Sunday. With the battle for survival intensifying, they cannot afford to drop points.

Awako rejoined Great Olympics before the start of the second round of the season after departing from Hearts of Oak. His experience and leadership will be vital as the team strives to secure their place in the top flight.

As the season draws to a close, every match is crucial for Great Olympics. The team and their supporters will be hoping for strong performances to ensure they remain in the Ghana Premier League for the next season.