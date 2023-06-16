We won't compromise the top four competition this year - Kudjoe Fianoo

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) president Kudjoe Fianoo has declared that no other team will be added to the ones which finished in the top four of the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

Following last year's top six competition organised by GHALCA to accommodate giants like Hearts of Oak who finished outside the top four, the association has no plans of repeating such a compromise with Hearts of Oak finishing 12th at the end of the season.

According to Kudjoe Fianoo, Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotko are the only teams eligible to compete this year with planning already underway.

"This year we are not compromising. We are playing the top four at all costs. We will neither reduce nor increase the number of teams.

We have tried the top four, top six, and top eight, and we've seen the competitiveness of all which is why we have settled on the top four," he told Peace FM.

"This means the eligible teams are Medeama, Bechem, Aduana and Kotoko. We have started engaging with sponsors and will soon contact the clubs as well. so we will organise nothing but a top-four competition.