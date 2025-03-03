We won't shield criminals who bring disgrace to the sport - Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have reacted to comments made by Asempa FM presenter, 'Prof' EK Wallace, about the death of supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong.

On one of Wallace's show on Asempa, the radio presented stated that Mr Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was allegedly stabbed in the ghetto and was transported to the Nana Kronomansah stadium on February 2, 2025, during the match between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

"Per my investigations, Pooley went to a popular hood, also known as a ghetto, for a casual conversation at Nsoatre. During the discussion, a dispute unrelated to football erupted. In the heat of the moment, tempers flared, and an individual named Brimah allegedly stabbed Pooley," he said on Asempa FM.

"Sunsum was taking him to the hospital. On their way, Pooley noticed an ambulance at the stadium and decided to stop to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, due to excessive bleeding, he shortly collapsed and died," he added.

Asante Kotoko believe the comments made by the journalist are to shield people involved in the murder of the Kotoko fan.

A stance the club has strongly rejected, issuing a ban against Asempa FM and the journalist from covering the club's activities.

Below is the statement from Kotoko: