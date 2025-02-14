We won’t win if we don’t believe - Black Queens coach on WAFCON chances

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has emphasised the importance of a winning mentality as the team prepares for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a six-year absence.

Ghana last participated in WAFCON in 2018 and has since slipped in the FIFA rankings.

Bjorkegren is urging his squad to believe in their abilities and work together towards success. "If we don’t think we can win the tournament, then there is no way we will," he said.

"We need to believe as a group, and that includes the staff working hard together and supporting the players."

The Black Queens face a challenging Group C, where they will compete against defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. Bjorkegren acknowledged the tough competition but remains optimistic about his team's chances.

He will make his debut as coach when Ghana takes on Morocco in a friendly on February 21, as part of their preparations for WAFCON, which kicks off in July.

With a renewed focus on teamwork and a winning mentality, Bjorkegren is determined to restore the Black Queens' status as a formidable force in women's football.