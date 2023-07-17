"We would have been better if Otto Addo stayed as Black Stars coach"- Ameenu Shardow

Black Stars team manager, Ameenu Shardow believes Otto Addo would have improved the senior national team had he stayed on as Ghana coach.

The Borussia Dortmund talent manager decided to leave his role as Black Stars head coach after Ghana's final game against Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have not been convincing in recent times despite playing against relatively weaker opponents.

“We would have been better if Otto Addo stayed as Black Stars coach. I have always said that Otto Addo made mistakes at the World Cup because he hadn’t been there before,” he told 3 FM.

“Otto Addo is someone who learns on the job and Ghana would have been better if he had continued with his job as Black Stars head coach.”

The Ghana Football Association appointed Chris Hughton as coach of the Black Stars in February on a 21-month contract.

The Black Stars are yet to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.