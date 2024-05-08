Wedding Bells: US-based midfielder Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye

Ghana and Columbus Crew star, Yaw Yeboah, has proposed to his girlfriend, Gifty Boakye, after several months of dating.

The MLS champion romantically asked Ms Boakye to marry him in the presence of friends and family in the United States.

Ms Boakye, a Ghanaian model based in the USA, has been in a relationship with the Black Stars player following her split with Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

The duo are yet to set a date for their wedding, but it looks like it will be happening sooner rather than later after the model took to social media to flaunt her diamond ring.

"Colossians 3:17. New Age, new chapter ..same BIG GOD!," she posted on Instagram with photos of her and the footballer.

Yeboah, who moved to the United States from Polish outfit Wisla Krakow in 2021, scored the winner as Columbus Crew defeated LAFC to win the 2023 Major League Soccer championship.

He has since been a key figure at the Ohio-based club as they inch closer to history after reaching the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin