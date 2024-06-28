Weeds choke Azumah Nelson Sports Complex as renovation stalls

Ghana's Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, named after the legendary boxer, is facing a fight outside the ring. Once a premier sporting facility, the complex is now overrun with weeds and in a state of disrepair.

Built during the Supreme Military Council under General Acheampong in the 1970s, the complex served as a hub for athletic activity, particularly for inter-school games.

However, a recent UTV report exposes the unfortunate neglect, highlighting the wider issue of poor maintenance in the sports sector.

Footage reveals an abandoned renovation project and overgrown vegetation, rendering the complex unusable.

This decline is particularly concerning as the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex was slated for a major upgrade.

In 2018, the government included the complex in its flagship "One-Region-One-Resource Centre" program.

A $4 million renovation was planned to transform it into a Youth Resource Centre. Sadly, the project appears to have stalled, leaving the facility in a state of disarray.

The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex deserves better. Hopefully, bringing attention to this situation will reignite efforts to complete the renovation and restore this valuable resource for Ghanaian youth and athletes.