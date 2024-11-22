We’ll beat Hearts of Oak – Nsoatreman FC General Manager Eric Alagidede

Nsoatreman FC General Manager Eric Alagidede is confident his outfit will secure maximum points against Hearts of Oak this weekend.

The Phobians will play host to Nsoatreman in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have secured three consecutive wins in the top-flight while Nsoatreman FC has two draws and one defeat in their last three games.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Alagidede emphasized his outfit will defeat Hearts of Oak to claim maximum points, urging the latter to focus on their next fixture against archrivals Asante Kotoko.

“Hearts of Oak should focus on the Asante Kotoko points because Nsoatreman FC will win on Saturday” he said.

Hearts of Oak are currently 4th on the Ghana Premier League standings with 18 points while Nsoatreman FC sit 11th with 12 points.

With a win, Hearts of Oak can reinforce their status as serious title contenders in the race for Premier League glory this season.

Fans will be eager to see if the team’s hard work and form can translate into yet another victory, continuing their impressive run and building momentum for the rest of the campaign.