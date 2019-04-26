We'll continue with Hudson-Odoi pursuit despite injury - Bayern Munich chief

Uli Hoeness has insisted that Callum Hudson-Odoi is still on Bayern Munich‘s radar despite his recent injury.

The Chelsea wunder-kid suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley before undergoing surgery on Tuesday evening.

The 18-year-old wideman will miss the rest of the season and the Three Lions’ Nations League Finals campaign in June, while he could potentially be absent for the start of the next Premier League calendar as well.

Many believe the injury could also scupper a proposed move to Bayern Munich, with the German club pursuing the young winger all winter.

However, that pursuit fell short as Chelsea refused to sell Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window.

While Chelsea remain determined to sign the 18-year-old star to a new deal, Hoeness says Bayern are still intrigued by Hudson-Odoi going forward.

“Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Hasan Salihamidzic have said that he is an interesting player,” Hoeness said on Wednesday following Bayern’s DFB-Pokal win over Werder Bremen.

“I think we keep thinking about it. But he’s just on the operating table. Therefore it makes no sense to comment on this.”

Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 28 appearances for the Blues, but he didn’t start his first game until just a few weeks ago, the 3-0 win against Brighton.