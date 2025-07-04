‘We’ll soon see the benefits of Kurt Okraku’s foundation for Ghana football’ – Nations FC CEO

Nations FC Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, believes the groundwork laid by Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku will soon yield results for Ghana football.

Speaking to Citi Sports following his promotion from Brands Manager to CEO of the club, Boakye-Ansah expressed optimism about the direction of the sport under the current leadership of the GFA.

Despite recent friction between Nations FC and the Association, particularly after the club walked off the pitch during a Premier League clash with Basake Holy Stars, the newly appointed CEO insisted relations between the two remain positive.

“I know the challenges Ghana football has gone through. I think that Mr. Okraku has laid the foundation. We might not see the benefits now but I’m pretty sure that in the not distanced future, we will start seeing the benefits of the foundation that he has laid for Ghana football,” he stated.

Boakye-Ansah’s comments come at the end of a promising domestic campaign for Nations FC, who secured a fifth-place finish in the just-ended 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

His appointment signals a new phase for the club as they look to push for the top-flight title and push for greater success under his leadership.