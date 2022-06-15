Werder Bremen keen on signing Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Werder Bremen are still keen on the signing of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh from St Pauli, according to reports.

The Bundesliga club's bid was rejected, with St Pauli asking for 4.5 million euros for the attacker who shone in the 2021-22 season.

Ghanasoccernet understands that the price is too high for Bremen, but they haven't given up and are planning their next move.

The Green-Whites continue to have legitimate hopes of being able to convince not only Kyereh but also FC St. Pauli of a transfer.

Apparently, Kyereh is calmly considering where he sees his future.

No one expects the attacker, whose contract is still valid for a year, to stay at FC St. Pauli.

Kyereh is clearly looking for a new challenge after missing out on Bundesliga promotion.

The Hamburgers don't want to obstruct his progress, but they also want to profit financially from it. As a result, the poker game may take a little longer.

Meanwhile, Freiburg, Stuttgart, and Mainz have all expressed interest in signing Kyereh.