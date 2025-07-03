Werder Bremen offers German-Ghanaian youngster Salim Amani Musah a professional contract

Werder Bremen are securing their attacking future by handing 19-year-old German-Ghanaian forward Salim Amani Musah a professional contract, Bild reports.

The prolific youngster lit up the U19 league last season with an impressive 20 goals in 24 matches, earning a deal that runs through 2028.

Musah, who has been at Werder since 2017 after starting his youth career at VfL Oldenburg, will now join the first-team squad for their preseason training camp in Austria. However, the plan is to gradually introduce him to Bundesliga-level football via the club’s U23 side.

A natural centre-forward with the versatility to play on either wing, Musah has risen steadily through Bremen’s youth ranksâ€”from the U17s in 2022 to starring for the U19s this past season.

His development will be closely monitored as Werder Bremen look to mold him into a future first-team striker.

This professional step marks another milestone in Musah’s journey, reflecting Werder’s commitment to promoting talent from within.