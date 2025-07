Werder Bremen offers German-Ghanaian youngster Salim Amani Musah a professional contract

Werder Bremen are securing their attacking future by handing 19-year-old German-Ghanaian forward Salim Amani Musah a professional contract, Bild reports.

The prolific youngster lit up the U19 league last season with an impressive 20 goals in 24 matches, earning a deal that runs through 2028.

Musah, who has been at Werder since 2017 after starting his youth career at VfL Oldenburg, will now join the first-team squad for their preseason training camp in Austria. However, the plan is to gradually introduce him to Bundesliga-level football via the club’s U23 side.

A natural centre-forward with the versatility to play on either wing, Musah has risen steadily through Bremen’s youth ranks—from the U17s in 2022 to starring for the U19s this past season.

His development will be closely monitored as Werder Bremen look to mold him into a future first-team striker.

This professional step marks another milestone in Musah’s journey, reflecting Werder’s commitment to promoting talent from within.