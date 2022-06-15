Werder Bremen to hold talks with Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh over potential move

Werder Bremen are reportedly set to hold talks St.Pauli midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh over a move in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has popped up on the radar of some German Bundesliga clubs following his impressive performance in the just ended season.

The Ghana international scored 12 goals, registered nine assists in 29 appearances in the Bundesliga II this season for St.Pauli.

St.Pauli wants 4.5 million euros from the sale of the Kofi Kyereh due to the number of interests from clubs.

German news outlet kicker reports that Werder Bremen have already held talks with the player and St.Pauli over a move.

Werder Bremen are hoping to convince the player and the club over a transfer deal.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh is weighing his options on other clubs interested in signing him.

Kyereh was involved in Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.

He didn’t travel with the team to Japan due to personal reasons and also sort out his future at the club.