"We’re adapting so well" – Azumah Bugre on Black Queens under Kim Björkegren

Black Queens midfielder Azumah Bugre believes Swedish coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren is the right man to take the team to the next level, highlighting his unique coaching approach.

BjÃ¶rkegren took charge of his first game as Ghana’s women’s national team coach in a friendly that ended in a 1-0 defeat.

The decisive moment came in injury time when Sakina Ouzraoui capitalized on a loose clearance to secure victory for the hosts.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association’s media team, Bugre shared her excitement about returning to the squad and preparing for upcoming competitions.

She acknowledged the distinct style of the Swedish coach and emphasized the team’s commitment to adapting to his philosophy.

“I will say am so honoured to be called to join the Black Queens team once more again, I’m really happy to be here in Morocco preparing towards the WAFCON,” she said

“Every coach has his/her philosophy and style of play and system, I think he comes in with something different but it’s quite good because not just me but along with my teammates, we’re trying to adapt well, we had like two training sessions and it’s been good,” she said.

“We understand each other and everything is clear, I think sometimes we miss one or two things but we are able to put out questions to clarify some things. I think we’re adapting so so well and I think it’s going to be a good way moving forward.”

The Black Queens are set to compete in Group C of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) alongside South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.