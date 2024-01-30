We're are better when Thomas Partey is in the team - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has highlighted the positive impact midfielder Thomas Partey brings to the team, expressing anticipation for his return to action as he nears full fitness.

Partey, who has been sidelined for almost three months due to a persistent muscle injury, recently resumed first-team training, raising hopes for his imminent comeback.

Arteta emphasised the importance of having the dynamic Black Stars midfielder back in the squad, stating, "He always looks strong and very good. That’s not the issue; it’s that we need him. We are better when Thomas is in the team."

The 30-year-old Ghanaian international's last appearance for the Gunners dates back to October 24, 2023. His absence has been felt, with fans eagerly awaiting news of his recovery. Arteta's comments indicate the positive impact Partey has on the team's performance when fully fit.

Partey, who missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast due to his injury setback, had been a consistent presence in the tournament since his debut in 2016. The midfielder featured in three consecutive AFCON tournaments â€“ 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Arsenal is set to face Nottingham Forest away on Tuesday January 30, and the potential return of Thomas Partey adds excitement and optimism for the team's upcoming fixtures.