'We're are not clinical in front of goal' - Assistant Kotoko coach explains poor form

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has blamed the team's disappointing performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League on the lack of a cutting-edge upfront.

Currently in the relegation zone after 10 games, Ocloo is defiant his side will find their rhythm to turn things around.

With just 12 points from 10 matches, Asante Kotoko is positioned in 16th place on the league table.

The team's recent struggles have raised concerns among fans, with memories of a four-game losing streak in the 2010/11 season haunting their current predicament. As they face Medeama in the upcoming match, Ocloo is defiant about the team's potential for a turnaround.

Despite acknowledging the need for improvement in front of goal, Ocloo expressed confidence, stating while highlighting the lack of efficiency on the part of attackers as a major factor

"So far, we've been playing well, but it's just that we are not clinical in front of goal. But we are still working on it, and very soon, things will change."

Asante Kotoko is gearing up for a crucial clash against Medeama in the Ghana Premier League matchday 11, aiming to reverse their fortunes and climb up the league standings.