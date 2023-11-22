'We're aware of the strengths of our CAF Confederation Cup opponents' - Dreams FC administrative manager Ameenu Shardow

Ahead of their inaugural appearance in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup, Dreams FC's Administrative Manager Ameenu Shardow has expressed confidence in the team's readiness and understanding of their opponents.

Dreams FC, known as the "Still Believe" lads, are gearing up for the upcoming group stage matches with optimism and determination. Despite lacking experience in the tournament, Shardow emphasised the team's preparedness and the thorough research conducted on their group-stage opponents.

"We wish to go past the group stages. Even though we greatly respect the teams, we have examined the group and are aware of their strengths," Shardow stated during an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM.

Confident in the caliber of the team and their level of preparedness, Shardow expressed optimism about advancing in the competition. He also acknowledged the financial challenges of playing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but appealed to the Kumasi community for unwavering support.

The Ghana FA Cup champions, will kick off their campaign in Group C against Tunisian outfit Club Africain on Sunday, November 26. The other teams in Group C include Angolan side Lobito and Nigerian club Rivers United.