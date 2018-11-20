We're delighted with the level of concentration of the Maidens - Oti Akenteng

Technical Director of the CAF/FIFA Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Oti Akenteng has expressed his delight with the level of concentration in the camp of the Black Maidens in the ongoing FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

The Maidens have been impressive in the ongoing biennial tournament after recording two wins in their opening two games to book a place in the next stage of the competition.

The team will today (Tuesday) engage Oceania champions New Zealand in top of Group A clash and Oti Akenteng is excited over how the players have comported themselves in the tournament thus far.

"We have spoken to the girls, we've not encountered any monetary issue with them because we want to perform well in the tournament," he said.

"We agreed on qualification bonus and by qualifying you'd expect they will be asking for money now but they've not mentioned anything about it and it's a good sign because it means they are only focused on the tournament."