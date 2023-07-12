We're entitled to the bonuses we asked for - Black Meteors forward Zubairu Ibrahim speaks after U-23 AFCON exit

Black Meteors forward Zubairu Ibrahim has jumped to the defense of his teammates for demanding their outstanding bonuses during their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

According to him, their request had nothing to do with greed and unpatriotism as being circulated through local media but rather a step to obtain what genuinely belonged to them.

The team that dropped out of the recently finished AFCON has been accused of being 'greedy and unpatriotic,' with reports saying that they threatened not to play until their outstanding incentives were paid.

Their performance was clearly below par with that of the qualifiers, as they only managed to win one game, against Congo, while losing heavily to Morocco and drawing with Guinea.

Zubairu stated after their elimination that the players were only concerned about the delayed bonuses that had been owed for more than three months, as a result of their win over Algeria in March, when they competed in the last round of qualifiers and won.

"We are not chasing for money. We are just asking about our bonuses against Algeria which we played I think three months ago. That's what we talked about and not any other money. What belongs to you is always yours.

"It belongs to us so we have to... and It wasn't just one player. It was a collective decision to ask whether the bonuses that were promised before the Algeria game were ready," he told 3Sports.

He however urged Ghanaians not to drop their hopes in the national teams despite their dismal show.

"There should continue to have confidence in the young teams. Even though we couldn't make it, our U-20s are also playing and will need the support.